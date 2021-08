Most interesting: Cedar Grove denied Crisp County its first state title in 2019, winning 21-14 in the Class 3A championship game at Georgia State. In 2020, Crisp got revenge, beating Cedar Grove 25-13 in the quarterfinals, but the Cougars came up short again the next round. A few weeks later, Crisp surprisingly ousted coach Brad Harber despite his 40-12 record in four seasons and hired Miguel Patrick – Cedar Grove’s coach. Patrick was blunt in his criticism of DeKalb County Schools, his former employer. “When you don’t feel you have the backing of the county, it makes it tough to continue to compete at a high level,” he said. The contrast will be stark. Cedar Grove remains rich in talent, a three-time state champ, but it competes for limited resources in a 19-school district that shares five stadiums. In Cordele, Patrick is operating in a one-school county with a revved-up South Georgia fan base starving for that elusive championship.