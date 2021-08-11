Cowboys unconcerned if Dak Prescott doesn't play in preseason?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott understandably didn't play in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is working to recover from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that he suffered last October and, most recently, the shoulder strain that bothered him earlier this summer.

The Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason contest on Friday evening, and Dallas executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones suggested Prescott could remain sidelined beyond just this weekend:

Per Jonny Auping of the club's website, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy suggested Wednesday that Prescott could take the field against the Houston Texans on Aug. 21

"I hope so," McCarthy said about the 28-year-old potentially facing an opposing defense this month. "It would be great."

Prescott previously explained he wants to "get some reps before it's real" and before Dallas opens the regular season at the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

"Just to have a live defense coming at me, hopefully not take too many licks because I have great protection, but that's part of the game, and I think it would obviously be great to get up from that, wipe it off and be just another process of burying the injury. I think it will be huge," Prescott said in July.

He'll have to wait at least another week to get that chance.