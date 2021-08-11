Excessive Heat Warning: How to stay safe during hot days

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) – An excessive heat warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.