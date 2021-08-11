Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampden, MA

Excessive Heat Warning: How to stay safe during hot days

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP 22News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) – An excessive heat warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Hotter and more humid weather is expected on Thursday, which an excessive heat watch for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties has been issued. This will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The difference between this and the heat advisory is how high the heat index will get. The heat index will be upwards of 105 degrees, meaning that Thursday will be dangerously hot outside.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Cramps#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Indices#Heat Exhaustion#Hot Weather#Wwlp Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy