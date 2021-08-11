Cancel
Society of Authors distances itself from Philip Pullman over ‘Isis’ outburst

By Craig Simpson
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Society of Authors has distanced itself from its own president Sir Philip Pullman after he said those cancelling a book without reading it would be at home “in Isis”. Sir Philip made the remarks while defending Kate Clanchy, the Orwell Prize-winning author of Some Kids I Taught And What They Taught Me amid criticism of the book’s stereotypical portrayals of ethnic minority and autistic pupils.

