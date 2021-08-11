Society of Authors distances itself from Philip Pullman over ‘Isis’ outburst

A slip by the opposition leader unwittingly summed up shadow boxing in the lower house: “Everything we have lost, uh, achieved in Afghanistan is now under threat,” Labor leader Keir Starmer said. Before him, the Prime Minister had already tried to have positive feedback on the largely failed mission in the Hindu Kush and assured him that “the future of Afghanistan was not yet written”. We must now “help the Afghans choose the best possible future,” said Boris Johnson.