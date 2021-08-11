Cancel
44 Blitz Preview 2021: North Huskies

By Joe Downs
wevv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a tale of two seasons for the North Huskies. In 2021, Gang Green is working hard to make sure it's not a twice told tale. "Our Jeckyll and Hyde moments there," says North head coach Joe Paradaen. "We got off to really hot start," says North senior offensive/defensive...

#Blitz#Husky#American Football#Castle And Memorial#Coronavirus#Gang Green#Castle August 20th
