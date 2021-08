The summer transfer window has been a good if unspectacular one for the Wanderers this summer. Ian Evatt publicly stated before a single name was touted that he wanted to keep the bulk of his promoted squad together and ride the wave of momentum. Despite this we still brought in some really good additions: Josh Sheehan, George Johnston and Xavier Amaechi all stood out as fantastic signings. Further additions were made in an effort to add depth such as Will Aimson, Joel Dixon and Amadou Bakayoko (although it looks like Baka is going to be the best of the lot). Two names not mentioned thus far that arguably generated the most excitement amongst fans were the loan stars of the previous season, Oladapo ‘Dapo’ Afolayan and Declan John. These two were arguably two of the best players we had last year and also allowed Evatt to stick to his manta of keeping the promotion gang together (an important point of context for the rest of this).