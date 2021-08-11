Cancel
Midvale, UT

‘Nothing compares to hearing the audience laughing’—Quick Wits is back live

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 470 days, Utah’s longest-running improv troupe was finally able to perform in front of a live, mostly maskless audience. On June 26, members of Quick Wits played improv games and evoked laughter at the Midvale Performing Arts Center (695 W. 7720 South). Organizers asked that unvaccinated audience members wear a mask, and everyone was encouraged to distance throughout the theatre. But it was still a big improvement over the past one year, three months and 13 days of hamming it up in front of a webcam.

