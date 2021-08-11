Construction project placed on hold in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A construction project in Claremore has been put on hold.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) began the $4.6 million project in July 2021. Crews have been working on replacing the pavement on SH-20 between the SH-66 junction and the I-44 turnpike.

Crews have hit gas lines in two different instances. ODOT says while it is normal for various utility lines to be placed in the highway rights-of-way, crews have recently discovered some lines possibly in conflict with the project.

“Sometimes unforeseen circumstances do come up and we are just taking steps now to make sure safety remains a top priority,” says Kenna Mitchel with ODOT.

The project has been put on hold so utility providers can perform line location surveys. It’s not clear how long the surveying process will take. Current lane closures will remain in effect.

The overall project was expected to complete in spring 2022; however, this will be adjusted based on the survey findings.

