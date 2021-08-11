Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say

By WECT Staff
WBTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after the grave of a double homicide victim caught on fire early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said fire crews were dispatched to Calvary Memorial Cemetery in the 800 block of North 11th Street around 4:06 a.m. for reports of a “large outside fire” in the cemetery.

