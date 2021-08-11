Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Six-year NFL veteran Neal Craig dies at 73

By Isaac Trotter
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix-year NFL veteran Neal Craig died on Monday at the age of 73. A statement from Craig’s son, Cornell Crag, was released but the cause of death was not announced. When Paul Brown founded the Cincinnati Bengals, they would routinely find talent from historically black colleges and universities. Craig was drafted in the seventh round out of Fisk University –– one of the oldest HBCUs in the United States –– in 1971, and he carved out a role as a defensive back and he started for the 1973 AFC Central champions. Brown is known as one of the NFL’s great master builders and he routinely discovered unknown talent that would go on to shine for the Bengals.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Craig
Person
Paul Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#Veteran#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Fisk University#Afc Central#Taft High School#All American#Prairie State Pigskin#Browns#Bills#Nfl Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Seeks Rhythm Following Knee Injury. After the serious knee injury that ended his rookie season, Joe Burrow is still working to find his comfort level. Burrow hasn't regained the rhythm he had prior to his injury, and he has not been pleased with his performance during...
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Burrow is struggling in training camp and one Bengals receiver has a theory why

When the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off training camp this year, the expectation was that the offense would look explosive from Day 1. With Joe Burrow surrounded by offensive weapons like Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, it seemed like the Bengals would be in a position to move the ball at will against what was supposed to be an overmatched defense. However, that hasn't been the case so far.
NFLCincinnati Herald

Former Cincinnati Bengal Neal Craig passes

CINCINNATI – Former NFL player Cornelius Neal Craig died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. During his football career as a defensive back or strong safety, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns. “Neal is a brother that never forgot where he came from. He built everlasting...
NFLUSA Today

Evan McPherson gets a Matt Prater comparison from Bengals coach

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson has been running away with the competition for the job in training camp and the preseason. McPherson, after a strong camp, hit both of his attempts during the team’s preseason win over Tampa Bay in Week 1, his longest coming from 40 yards out.
NFLCincy Jungle

Peter King compares Joe Burrow to Dan Fouts

Peter King, current NBC Sports writer and Cincinnati Enquirer alumni, stopped by Paul Brown Stadium to catch some training camp practices. Dan Hoard, the voice of the Bengals, got a chance to chat with King about Joe Burrow. “I think Joe Burrow is Dan Fouts,” said King. There is a...
NFLchatsports.com

How the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line changed its mindset for the 2021 NFL season

For the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line, the mission is simple: Protect everyone at all costs. And while it sounds cliché, much of the team’s success this season will rely upon their ability to do it a high level. Not only did the team surrender 48 sacks last season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL, the season-ending knee injury to Joe Burrow has the unit taking this task even more personal. Burrow was sacked 32 times in the 10 games in which he played during his rookie season.
NFLstripehype.com

Cincinnati Bengals: What will Ricardo Allen’s role be?

Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen was a long-time starter for the Atlanta Falcons. After being drafted in the fifth round, Allen ended up starting 76 games for Atlanta across six seasons. With 77 games across his career, Allen started in every game except one for the Falcons. After coming off...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLNBC Sports

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

When the Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, they hoped to get a first-round draft pick back. That is now looking less likely. Under the terms of the trade, the Eagles need Wentz to stay healthy and play a lot for them to get the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick. With Wentz out a reported 5-12 weeks with a foot injury, that’s going to be hard.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLBleacher Report

Browns Rumors: Latest on Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward Contract Negotiations

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly shifted their focus to getting a long-term contract done with cornerback Denzel Ward. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported talks between the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield have not "heated up," meaning Ward's prospective deal is the likelier of the two to get done. First of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy