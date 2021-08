After revealing the first construction plans, AND office and NAN architects, now announce the opening of their bridge project, which spans across the qinhuai river bank in china. surrounded by four mountains, ‘nanjing qinhuai bay bridge’ mimics their shape, serving as a gateway and urban landmark for the southern new city. the structure is formed by four triangular arches that symbolize the gathering of the four peaks, and from distance gives the impression of floating on the river.