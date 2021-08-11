Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin.