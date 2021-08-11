Cancel
Darke County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Darke; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SHELBY AND CENTRAL DARKE COUNTIES At 400 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lakeview to Bradford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Sidney, Greenville, Versailles, Newport, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie, Ansonia, Hardin, Webster, Russia, Port Jefferson, Darke County Airport, Lake Loramie State Park, Sharpeye, Brock, Maplewood, Willowdell and Sharps Crossing. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 92 and 99. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

