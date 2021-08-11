Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Wayne County through 345 PM CDT At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 7 miles southeast of Mill Creek, or 12 miles west of Waynesboro, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waynesboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH