Special Weather Statement issued for Jones by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jones Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jones County through 330 PM CDT At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Waynesboro to near Ovett to 6 miles north of New Augusta. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mill Creek and Ovett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
