Louisa County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Louisa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Louisa The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Louisa County in central Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 401 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Culpeper to near Boswells Tavern, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Boswells Tavern, Gordonsville, Waldrop, Vawter Corner, Green Springs and Trevilians. # # HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Twitter#Boswells Tavern#Trevilians
