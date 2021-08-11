Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

ABC Passes on ‘Epic’ Disney Drama From ‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators

By Lesley Goldberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKSHC_0bOnD5m800

Epic , the Disney-themed fairy tale anthology, is not moving forward at ABC.

The Disney-owned broadcast network has opted to not pick up the drama pilot to series. Ordered to pilot in January under new network topper Craig Erwich, Epic would have marked a homecoming to ABC for Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis . The duo exec produced Epic alongside writer Brigitte Hales, who previously worked with Horowitz and Kitsis on Once Upon a Time and their short-lived Apple anthology Amazing Stories.

Sources say the pilot didn’t come in strong despite execs being excited about the script. The pilot was filmed in Ireland, and, because of the pandemic, Kitsis and Horowitz were unable to go on location for the shoot.

Brittany O’Grady (Apple’s recently canceled Little Voice ), Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and Eleanor Fanyinka starred in Epic. The pilot was produced by ABC Signature, where Kitsis and Horowitz remain based with a rich overall deal. The duo inked a four-year renewal back in 2018 that at the time was believed to have made Kitsis and Horowitz the highest-paid drama producers at the studio following Shonda Rhimes’ move to Netflix.

Kitsis and Horowitz remain at work on their Beauty and the Beast prequel series for Disney+. The limited series, starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans reprising their roles from the 2017 reboot, scored an eight-episode series order in June. Kitsis, Horowitz and Gad — who previously teamed to develop a Muppets update for Disney+ — will write scripts and serve as showrunners.

The decision to pass on Epic, which had been a front-runner at ABC, comes as the network earlier Wednesday handed out a series pickup for Promised Land . The Latinx family drama was picked up to pilot earlier this year alongside Epic as both remained in contention for a midseason bow.

As a result of the pandemic, broadcast networks have shifted more to a year-round development schedule, with pilots in contention beyond the traditional start of the year. Pilot season has always been an insane time of year as all five broadcast networks compete for top talent, directors and filming locations in the same three-month window. The shift to year-round follows a cable and streaming model while also allowing broadcast networks to take extra time with scripts.

ABC has now made decisions on all of its pilot orders. The network has a total of five new scripted series for the 2021-22 broadcast season: Promised Land and hip-hop drama Queens ; and single-camera comedies Abbott Elementary, Maggie and The Wonder Years.

Keep track of all the renewals, cancellations and new series orders with THR’s handy scorecard and click here for the latest on all the broadcast pilots.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Horowitz
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Sarah Hyland
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Josh Gad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Once Upon A Time#Modern Family#Abc Signature#Muppets#Abbott Elementary#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

What We Know About ‘Big Sky Season 2’

The American Crime Drama Thriller Series has a gripping audience, and the series has a magnetic hold upon its fans and viewers. An Adaptation of C.J Box’s series of books on “The Highway,” the series is created by David. E. Kelley. After progressing viewership and achieving many critical acclaims, the series has become one of the most desired series in the Crime Genre list.
TV SeriesFOX 28 Spokane

Latinx Drama ‘Promised Land’ Picked Up to Series at ABC

ABC has given a series pick-up to the epic Latinx drama Promised Land from Matt Lopez after ordering a pilot earlier this year. The production from ABC Signature Studios is described as a generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families who are vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Serving with Lopez as writers are Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina.
TV SeriesDiscovery

RICHARD ROUNDTREE AND TERRI J. VAUGHN TO RECUR IN SEASON TWO OF OWN’S ANTHOLOGY DRAMA “CHERISH THE DAY” FROM CREATOR AVA DuVERNAY, ARRAY FILMWORKS, AND WARNER BROS. TELEVISION

Sheldon Candis, Angel Kristi Williams, and Merawi Gerima Set to Direct. Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that Richard Roundtree (“Shaft,” “Family Reunion”) and Terri J. Vaughn (“Insecure,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) have joined the cast of the second season of the romantic anthology drama “Cherish the Day,” from Emmy®-winning and Academy Award®–nominated creator Ava DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, and Warner Bros. Television. Roundtree and Vaughn are set for recurring roles. Additionally, Sheldon Candis (“Luv”), Angel Kristi Williams (“Really Love”), and Merawi Gerima (“Residue”) will direct episodes this season.
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Sarah Hyland's ABC Fantasy Pilot 'Epic' Is Not Moving Forward

It was just announced on Wednesday (August 11) that the 30-year-old actress’ potential new series Epic has been scrapped by ABC, Variety reveals. The pilot was one of many that was ordered by the network this year that unfortunately did not receive the green light to keep moving forward. Sarah...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Overlook’ Hotel Drama From J.J. Abrams Being Shopped After HBO Max Pass

Overlook is on the move. Sources say HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-produced spinoff of sorts from The Shining, with the drama about the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction being shopped by producers Warner Bros. Television. The property, which is based on the iconic hotel featured in the 1977 novel by Stephen King and subsequent 1980 feature from Stanley Kubrick, is expected to be snapped up soon given its Bad Robot pedigree and premise featuring characters from the beloved horror thriller. Sources say Netflix is among the bidders for the series and is considered the frontrunner to...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Epic Fairytale Drama From OUAT Trio Not Moving Forward at ABC

Perhaps more people needed to wish upon a star…? TVLine has learned that ABC is not moving forward with Epic, the new fairytale drama co-created by Once Upon a Time bosses Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis and writer Brigitte Hales. Described as a romantic anthology “that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience,” the project received a pilot order back in January and had been under consideration for a midseason bow. Epic early on was said to be “set in the fairytale universe of Disney,” but whereas OUAT took well-known Disney heroes and villains such as Snow White, the Evil Queen and Rumplestiltskin and typically gave them a fun twist, TVLine heard that Epic would feature “all-new characters” and “new spins on the classic archetypes,” and was not set in the OUAT universe. The Epic cast featured Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland as Rose, a princess who’s about to marry her proverbial Prince Charming, “but her fairy tale gets upended when he has second thoughts.” (English actor/singer/songwriter Toby Sebastian played Rose’s husband-to-be, Philippe, “the quintessential storybook prince.”) Additionally, Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice) had been cast as Luna, a princess who has become cynical after a broken heart, while Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City) played a mysterious character known as The Seer.  
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Promised Land: ABC Greenlights Drama About Powerful Latinx Families

Promised Land is coming to ABC. The network has greenlighted the new drama series about two powerful Latinx families who live in Sonoma Valley. John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan will star. ABC revealed more about the upcoming...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The OA’ Creators Set Mystery Drama ‘Retreat’ at FX

The OA creators have set up shop at FX. Longtime collaborators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling are re-teaming for Retreat, an OA-like mystery drama that has been picked up as a limited series at FX. Retreat follows an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat. It revolves around a Gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart, who, along with 11 other guests, are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder...
TV Seriesc21media.net

Apple TV+ orders Vince Vaughn drama from Ted Lasso co-creator

Apple TV+ has ordered a drama series starring Vince Vaughn and written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Bad Monkey tells the story of one-time detective Andrew Yancy, played by Vaughn (True Detective, Swingers), who is demoted to restaurant inspector in southern Florida. However, a severed arm found by a...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl reboot creator promises original cast cameos

HBO Max's reboot of the iconic show Gossip Girl will feature more cameos of actors from the original CW series when the show returns for the second half of the season in the autumn. Reboot creator Joshua Safran explained to TheWrap that though none of the original cast will return...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Rebel': Final Fate of Katey Sagal Series Revealed

Annie "Rebel" Bello's fight to save what she believes in is over. Despite fans' efforts to keep it alive, Rebel will not be returning on a new platform after ABC canceled the show. Rebel creator Kistra Vernoff, who also serves as showrunner on Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, confirmed efforts to revive the show have failed. The series, which starred Katey Sagal as an activist inspired by Erin Brokovich, was canceled in May before the show's first and only season finished airing.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Glee and Modern Family stars team up for new Netflix movie series

Glee's Jane Lynch and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson have been added to the cast of a new family movie series by Netflix based on the New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows. Joining them are also Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding & More Join The Voice Cast

While Lucasfilm has had many celebrated animated shows in the past, it only feels like just right now—ever since the Disney Investors Day event where they announced 10 new projects—that Disney is really trying to turn their $4 billion dollar investment into a bigger cultural juggernaut in the way Marvel is. That means a wave of new live-action shows, some movies getting back on their feet and exploring new ways to give “Star Wars” new life. One of those attempts will be “Star Wars: Visions,” which is very much unlike the animated shows largely overseen by David Filoni and made in-house at Lucasfilm Animation. “Star Wars: Visions” is made in the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime, and it tapped many famous Japanime studios to make and conceived of the stories in an anthology show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy