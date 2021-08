Sixteen years ago, on Aug. 16, 2005, Brad Paisley released his fourth studio album, Time Well Wasted. The record was released on Arista Records. Time Well Wasted spawned three No. 1 singles: "When I Get Where I'm Going," featuring Dolly Parton, "The World" and "She's Everything," the latter of which was certified double platinum, for sales of 2 million copies. The album also features the song "Waitin' on a Woman," which was later included on a reissue of Paisley's 2007 record 5th Gear, as well as on his 2008 album Play. Written by Wynn Varble and Don Sampson, the tune was one of only a few on the disc that Paisley didn't write himself.