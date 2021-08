BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With much of the state still under an Air Quality Alert largely due to smoke from western wildfires, doctors suggest staying inside and filtering your indoor air. An expert on air cleaning from the University of Colorado Boulder showed CBS4 how it can be done effectively and affordably. (credit: CBS) “You may not be able to tell the difference today or tomorrow in your quality of life, but it could make a big difference over the course of your lifetime if you protect yourself from air pollution,” said Dr. Marina Vance, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and...