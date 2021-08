4Thirteen Kitchen & Sports Lounge will combine an in-house branded kitchen, sports lounge and live music venue all in one place when it opens in Lewisville in mid-August. The concept plan from owner Angela Germany details a menu designed "for an upscale palate" as well as craft cocktails that provide "a whole experience in a glass." The restaurant and bar will have TVs throughout the venue to host sporting event watch parties as well as an outdoor patio. It will also have an area that caters to cigar lovers.