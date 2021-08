FLINT, MI -- A curfew for minors will go into effect beginning Tuesday and running through the rest of the week for the Back to the Bricks Main Event week in downtown Flint. Minors under 17 years old will not be allowed in the event area from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 21 unless they are accompanied by an adult, per a city of Flint Special Public Events Curfew ordinance.