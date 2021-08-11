Cancel
MTV Cribs Episode 1 | How to watch, time, stream, channel

By Ben Flanagan
“MTV Cribs” is back and premieres tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 p.m. central time on MTV. The show is also available to watch on fuboTV and Philo. From MTV: “Stars of music, sports, television and more show off their not-so-humble abodes to MTV cameras, putting on display everything from custom car collections to in-home night clubs.”

