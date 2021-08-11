Cancel
Dogs to the rescue, as canine lifeguards save struggling swimmers on Italian beach

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Rome, Italy (CNN) — Any budding lifeguards might want to work on their doggy paddle this holiday season, after a group of 14 people struggling in high wind and waves at sea were rescued with the help of Italy's lifeguard dogs. The animals helped to rescue bathers who got into...

