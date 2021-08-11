Cancel
Don't Miss The 10th INSPIRE21 Conference!

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association returns for their 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference on investment and innovation in luxury hospitality at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. Join us for informative sessions on the facts and strategies you need to know to help your business grow.

Leaders in the hospitality space will give you insight on how they have overcome challenges of the past year and how you can apply it to your property.

Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President of Marriott International's Luxury Portfolio, will speak on Culture & Service in Luxury, Jeff Katz, CEO & Founder, Journera, will give a keynote on Building Back Smarter - The Case for a Real-Time Customer Journey View, and Feisal Jaffer, Global Head of LXR Hotels, Hilton, will explore Redefining Brands for a Next-Gen Market.

Meet decision makers, discover new products and services and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.

Register now and get up to 40% off your tickets today.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, the ILHA Webinar Series, and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-miss-the-10th-inspire21-conference-301353587.html

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association

