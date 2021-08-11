Cancel
Global $86.7 Billion Unified Communications And Collaboration Markets To 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solution, and Applications, Sector (SMB, Enterprise, Government) and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market report evaluates the evolution of silo communications and collaboration solutions into uniform platforms.

The report also analyzes each aspect of UCC technologies such as voice-based technology, video-based technology, messaging technology, collaboration technology, and mobility technology.

The report addresses important enterprise ROI areas such as application productivity improvements within industry verticals. The report also provides global and regional forecasts for each market segment within the UCC ecosystem through 2026.

UCC combines enterprise communication and collaboration tools into a single interface and management system, removing the siloed and fragmented challenges of previous solutions that otherwise caused many inefficiencies. Communications and collaboration tools assembled together emphasize real-time communication and include voice telephony, instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, content sharing, and social networking. These are combined in a manner in which they are seamless to existing systems such as email, voicemail, calendars, and scheduling.

The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the adoption of remote work on a wide scale, causing virtually the entire employee base of many companies to embrace an employee work-at-home operational framework. We see this impacting the long-term remote work policies of many companies, precipitating further adoption of UCC platforms and services.

We expect that the ongoing impact of pandemic planning will shift businesses strategy to long-term policies that involve remote employee productivity as a core human capital management requirement. This shift will push the UCC market to grow dramatically over the next five to ten years.

Select Report Findings:

  • The UCC market is poised to reach USD $86.7 billion by 2026
  • North America will lead the market followed by Asia Pac and Europe
  • The COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the adoption of the UCC market
  • Video-based UCC platforms will grow the highest CAGR compared to other segments
  • UCaaS combined with mobility-first convergence will be major driving forces for market growth
  • The fastest-growing market segment will be SMBs along with remote employees essentially functioning as SMBs

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction2.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration2.1.1 UCC Architecture2.1.2 Ambient Communications2.2 Workplace Communication2.2.1 Work from Home and Productivity Suite2.3 UCC Taxonomy2.3.1 Voice Based Communications2.3.2 Video Based Communications2.3.3 Messaging Based Communications2.3.4 Content Collaboration Technology Platforms2.3.5 Team Collaboration and Communications2.4 Enterprise Cost and Benefit Analysis2.4.1 Determine Critical Elements2.4.2 Analyse Challenges and Benefits2.4.3 Develop TCO Models2.4.4 Vendor Selection Considerations2.5 Business Model Analysis2.5.1 Unified Communication as a Service2.5.2 Communication and Collaboration as a Service2.5.3 Communication Platform as a Service2.5.4 Managed UC Services2.6 Regulatory Landscape2.6.1 MiFID II2.6.2 PECR2.6.3 GDPR2.6.4 Dodd-Frank2.6.5 HIPAA2.6.6 POPIA2.6.7 ECT Act2.6.8 NCA 20032.7 COVID 19 Pandemic Impacts2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges2.9 Value Chain Analysis2.9.1 Platform and Infrastructure Providers2.9.2 Software Solution Providers2.9.3 Hardware Solution Providers2.9.4 Service Providers2.9.5 Technology Providers

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis3.1 UCC Technology Evolution3.2 UCC Technology Analysis3.2.1 Voice Based Technology3.2.1.1 Teleconferencing3.2.1.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure3.2.1.3 Audio Conferencing3.2.1.4 Contact Centre3.2.2 Video Based Technology3.2.2.1 Video Conferencing3.2.2.2 Web Conferencing3.2.3 Messaging Technology3.2.3.1 Unified Messaging System3.2.3.2 Instant Messaging and Presence3.2.4 Content Collaboration Technology3.2.4.1 Social Network3.2.4.2 Video/Picture Sharing Platform3.2.4.3 Code Hosting Platform3.2.4.4 Project Management Platform3.2.5 Team Collaboration Technology3.3 Analysis of Supporting Technologies3.3.1 Mobility and Mobile First Technology3.3.2 IoT Technology3.3.3 AI and Machine Learning3.3.4 Augmented Reality3.3.5 WebRTC3.3.6 VoLTE and Vo5G3.3.7 SD-WAN3.3.8 VoIP Access and SIP Trunking3.3.9 SBC and VDI 3.3.10 Fixed Mobile Convergence3.4 UCC Application in Industry Verticals3.4.1 Financial Industry3.4.2 Office Buildings3.4.3 Government and Public Sector3.4.4 Telecom and IT/ITES3.4.5 Media and Entertainment3.4.6 Healthcare and Hospitality3.4.7 Retail and Consumer Electronics3.4.8 Transportation and Logistics3.4.9 Education and Research 3.4.10 Energy and Utilities 3.4.11 Manufacturing 3.4.12 Defense and Aerospace

4.0 Company Analysis4.1 8x8 Inc4.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise4.3 Apple4.4 AT&T4.5 ATLASSIAN4.6 Avaya Inc.4.7 Verizon4.8 BT Group4.9 BigBlueButton4.10 Cisco Systems Inc.4.11 Connect Solutions4.12 ClickMeeting4.13 Cyber Link (U Meeting)4.14 DialPad4.15 Dimension Data4.16 Evolve IP4.17 Ericsson-LG Enterprise4.18 Facebook4.19 Fuze Inc.4.20 FreeConference4.21 Genesys (Permira)4.22 Google4.23 Hewlett-Packard4.24 Huawei Technologies4.25 IBM Corporation4.26 IceWarp4.27 Intrado Corporation4.28 Line Corporation4.29 Logitech4.30 LogMeIn (GoToMeeting)4.31 Masergy Communications4.32 Microsoft Corporation4.33 Mitel Networks Corporation4.34 NEC Corporation4.35 Nextiva (UnitedWeb)4.36 Nokia Networks4.37 NTT Communications4.38 Orange4.39 Poly4.40 Rakuten Viber4.41 Revation Systems4.42 RingCentral Inc.4.43 Slack4.44 Star2Star Communications4.45 Tata Communication4.46 Telegram4.47 Telstra Corporation4.48 Tencent (WeChat)4.49 Unify (Atos SE)4.50 Vodafone4.51 Vonage4.52 Votacall4.53 Wildix4.54 Windstream Services4.55 Yealink4.56 Zoom

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers6.3 Automotive Companies6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers6.5 Communication Service Providers6.6 Computing Companies6.7 Data Analytics Providers6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers6.9 Networking Equipment Providers6.10 Networking Security Providers6.11 Semiconductor Companies6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers6.13 Software Providers6.14 Healthcare Service Providers6.15 Public Safety Solution Providers6.16 Smart City System Integrators6.17 Social Media Companies6.18 Workplace Solution Providers6.19 Enterprise and Government

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8558o

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-86-7-billion-unified-communications-and-collaboration-markets-to-2026--301353466.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
