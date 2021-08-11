Netflix’s ‘Kissing Booth 3’ Is Here & You Should Skip Streaming It
Netflix’s Kissing Booth 3 is finally here and if you are wondering whether to skip it or stream it — we recommend skipping this installment in the teenage rom-com. Kissing Booth was recognized as one of the most streamed Netflix Original Films. It was so popular, it wasn’t too much of a surprise that it got renewed for a second and third installment. Fans of Kissing Booth were devastated that the third movie was also the final installment. But, they looked forward to finally getting some closure on this adorable teenage love story.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 0