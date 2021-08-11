Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Spirit Halloween Launches Nationwide Search For Chief Spirit Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween is on a head-haunting mission to have Halloween's biggest fan step out of the shadows and into the brilliant orange light of the world's largest Halloween retailer to become the brand's first-ever Chief Spirit Officer.

Through a nationwide contest*, Spirit Halloween is now accepting applications for the position of Chief Spirit Officer - the ultimate Halloween-lovers dream job - for the 2021 season, an opportunity sure to thrill the living and non-living alike. Those interested in applying can get the inside scoop on this one-of-a-kind consulting gig on Monster, the global leader in connecting people to the right job.

During their reign, the Chief Spirit Officer will host a social media series on Spirit Halloween's social channels, where they will treat fans to the latest Halloween season news, unveil the hottest trends for the 2021 season, and offer behind-the-scenes tips, treats and tricks. Additionally, the winner will score a $10,000 cash prize, free Spirit Halloween costumes for a decade, a shopping experience for a Halloween home décor upgrade, a trip to the Spirit Halloween flagship location, and more.

Spirit Halloween has assembled an elite panel of Halloween experts to judge candidate submissions, highlighted by self-proclaimed "King of Halloween" and celebrity pop star Lance Bass, former "President of Halloween" and songwriter Nick Lutsko and Spirit Halloween executives. The judges will review applicants on their ability to embody an unbridled passion for Halloween, creativity and/or expertise in at least one Halloween subject (including but not limited to home décor, makeup, costumes, or DIY), on-camera presence, and an eye for engaging social content.

"We're anticipating the most exciting Halloween season ever, so Spirit needs the ultimate Halloween fan to join our team as Chief Spirit Officer and help us share in the passion leading up to October 31," said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO. "We love the enthusiasm and creativity our fans showcase on social media - and we look forward to welcoming our CSO to the team in this one-of-a-kind job fit for Halloween's biggest fan."

All types of Halloween mega enthusiasts - including DIYers, costume connoisseurs, makeup magicians, out-of-this-world home decorators - are encouraged to apply. Applicants can enter via in-feed video and/or photo submission on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok from August 11, 2021 at 3 PM ET through August 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. For consideration, candidates should show their passion for Halloween and Spirit Halloween and share why they want to be Spirit Halloween's CSO using the hashtag #SpiritHalloweenCSOContest and tagging @SpiritHalloween. To be eligible for the grand prize, posts must be public and in-feed, submissions via stories will not be considered . In addition to the grand prize, five runners-up will receive exclusive Spirit Halloween prize packages, including Spirit Halloween accessories, costumes, and décor. For more information and entry details, please visit https://spirithalloween.com/cso.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where diehard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

*Must be 18+ and Legal Resident of U.S. or Canada. For official rules visit https://spirithalloween.com/cso.

About Spirit HalloweenSpirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

About MonsterMonster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions to enable employers and candidates to find the right fit. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a $26 billion international provider of flexible work and human resources services .

Media Contact: Michael Preston Spirit Halloween Director of Public Relations (609) 770-6285 Michael.Preston@spencergifts.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-halloween-launches-nationwide-search-for-chief-spirit-officer-301353589.html

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Free Spirit#Cso#Spirit Halloween#Tiktok#Spirithalloween#Spirithalloween Com#Monstermonster#Randstad North America#Randstad N V#Media Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

You Could Win $10K And 10 Years of Free Costumes With This Spirit Halloween Contest

Halloween fans, break out your spookiest skills because Spirit Halloween wants to find a Chief Spirit Officer. If Halloween is your thing, you’ll want to show off your spirit for the seasonal retailer because you could win $10,000, free costumes for a decade, and a spot hosting a social media series. To put your love for all things spooky to the test, here’s how to enter Spirit Halloween’s Chief Spirit Officer contest for your shot at major prizes.
DrinksBevNET.com

Western Spirits Launches RTD Ten Ball Cocktails

Ten Ball Cocktails initial flavor offerings will include five fruit-forward flavors: Grape Smash, Mango Margarita, Tropical Bahama Mama, Watermelon Smash and Spiked Lemonade. The spirit company, most known for their Bird Dog Whiskey brand, is no stranger to flavors, holding the title of the world’s most awarded flavored whiskey. Most recently, the brand took home top honors from the 2020 Impact Hot Brands Award.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Arietta of Spirits Demo Arrives Today, Launches Very Soon

Arietta of Spirits popped up on our radar during the recent Summer Game Fest / E3 week, with the game featuring in Day Two of the Guerrilla Collective Showcase. It now has its Switch eShop release details - a demo is due to arrive today (13th August), with the full game releasing on 20th August priced at €19,99 / $19.99 / £17.99; pre-orders up to 19th August will have a 10% discount.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Spirit flight cancellations continue in Pittsburgh, nationwide

PITTSBURGH — Spirit Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights nationwide Wednesday.(Watch the report in the video player above.) According to the FlightAware online tracker, as of 9 a.m., Spirit had canceled 46% of its flights. At Pittsburgh International Airport, flights were canceled to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Myrtle Beach....
EconomyPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Chopper’: Meet Paul Teutul’s Son, Dan, Who Took Over Father’s Original Building Company

When “American Chopper” figurehead Paul Teutul Sr. became focused on bikes, his son took over Orange County Ironworks and turned it into “an empire.”. According to his website, Dan Teutul restructured Orange County Iron into Orange County Ironworks in 2004. The same year, Dan Teutul started a structural steel erection company called Gabriel Steel Erectors, Inc. Both companies complement the steel pieces’ design, fabrication, and erection.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Mom-of-3 Leaves Job as a Nurse and Now Earns Up to $75,000 Monthly Selling Her Private Photos & Videos to Strangers

An ex-neonatal ICU nurse quit her job after her boss gave her an ultimatum after discovering her OnlyFans account. She now makes around $75,000 per month!. The nurse, who goes by an online moniker, Allie Rae, recently left her job at a leading hospital in Massachusetts. She experienced judgment from her co-workers, who eventually reported her online activities to management.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy