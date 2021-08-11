Cancel
Elections

Moore Announces Candidacy for Lex Rich Five School Board Special Election

By John Griggs
thelakemurraynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTifani Moore, a District Five parent and Irmo resident, has entered the Special Election for Lexington-Richland Five School Board. “The last decade of my life has been dedicated to volunteerism and working in not-for-profit throughout the community. As a resident of Richland Country (Irmo side), a mother of three children all attending District Five schools and the wife of a dedicated teacher in the same district, running for the school board feels like the next natural step to serve the children, teachers and community. With the challenges and division during the past year, I want to be a part of the solution. I am eager to bring balance and transparency to the school board, with a keen focus on working with the board members to support the students and outstanding professional educators in Lex-Rich Five.”

thelakemurraynews.net

South Carolina State
#University Of Louisville#Textbook#Irmo#Richland Country#District Five#Lex Rich Five#Dutch Fork Middle School
Elections
Cocke County, TNNewport Plain Talk

Lowe announces candidacy for County Trustee

COCKE COUNTY—Jody Lowe has officially announced his candidacy for County Trustee in next year's election. "After conversations with my family, my fiancé, and my closest friends, I have decided to declare my candidacy to be the Republican nominee for Cocke County Trustee in 2022," Lowe said. "In growing up in...
Connecticut StateRegister Citizen

New Canaan Registrars special election plans announced

There will be a Special Election on Tuesday Aug. 17, to fill the unexpired term of Connecticut state Sen. for the 36th District Alex Kasser, who resigned on Tuesday, June 22. Voting will be held in the New Canaan High School gym from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Absentee ballots, both in-person or by mail, are available to all eligible voters in District One. The senate district includes Greenwich, North Stamford and Western New Canaan. No other offices are on the ballot.
Electionsdeltawindonline.com

Deadline to file for School Board election Friday

The deadline to file to run for a seat on the Delta Greely School Board is Friday, August 6. Currently all four incumbents have filed for reelection. Those individuals are Debbie Joslin, Flower Cole, Eileen Herman, and Richard Mauer. Joslin is the only member that has not served on the School Board for multiple terms.
Washington Terrace, UTStandard-Examiner

Weber School Board votes to hold bond election

WASHINGTON TERRACE — Members of the community convened at the Weber School District building Wednesday to hear consideration of a bond measure on the November ballot. The motion, introduced by board member Bruce Jardine and approved unanimously on a roll call vote, will add the bond issue to this year’s ballot.
Burton, TXkwhi.com

BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO CALL BOND ELECTION MONDAY

The Burton School Board will consider officially calling a bond election for this November at its meeting Monday. The board has performed a comprehensive facility assessment to research the age and condition of district facilities, and has analyzed growth patterns over the next five years. If approved, the bond will...
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Dolle, Zorrozua ahead in Cheney School Board election

CHENEY — According to the initial results of the August 3 elections, Suzanne G. Dolle and Zachary Zorrozua will be moving to the general election for the second seat of the Cheney School Board. Zorrozua received 44.84% of the votes for a total of 1,781. “I’m really proud of the...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

School board seats open for city elections

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Board of Education announced Friday there will be four seats available in the November election. Earlier this week, the board of education postponed a called meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, and its retreat scheduled for Aug. 4-5. The meeting had been called to evaluate the superintendent...
Boone, IAkwbg.com

Rasmussen Announces City Council Candidacy in Third Ward

BOONE, Iowa—Todd Rasmussen has announced his intention to seek election to the Boone City Council. Rasmussen will be a candidate in the city’s 3rd Ward. He made this announcement available Friday:. Today I am announcing my candidacy for the Boone City Council 3rd Ward seat this November. I have spent...
Fredonia, NYObserver

Twichell announces candidacy in Fredonia

Michelle Twichell has announced her candidacy for Fredonia village trustee. “My previous service as village trustee included governing with Democrat and Republican mayors,” she said. “That record includes extending the state Department of Transportation’s metered pedestrian Fredonia Main Street crossing time and reconvening the SUNY Fredonia Campus/Community Coalition. “My administrative...
New London, IAkilj.com

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SCHOOL ELECTION for the NEW LONDON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

On Tuesday, September 14, between the hours of 7 A.M. and 8:00 P.M. an election will be held for all qualified electors of your School District on the question of General Obligation Bonds, in the amount of $5,375,000, to provide funds to remodel, repair, improve, furnish, equip, at Clark Elementary; and to construct a gymnasium addition to High School building and parking improvements.
Smith County, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Joey Harper Announces Candidacy for Upper Cumberland Board of Directors

I, Joey Harper, would like to announce my candidacy for Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors from UCEMC’s District One. I am a native of Smith County where I graduated from Smith County High School. I obtained an electrical contractor license in 2008 and organized Harper Electric specializing in commercial, industrial and residential systems. I have over 19 years experience in the electrical field. Harper Electric serves the Upper Cumberland Regions and all of Middle Tennessee.
Boone, IAkwbg.com

Hilpipre Announces Candidacy in Boone’s Fifth Ward

BOONE, Iowa—A relatively new resident to the Boone community has officially announced his intent to seek election to the Boone City Council. Cole Hilpipre, a current resident in the 5th Ward, passed along his announcement this week:. My name is Cole Hilpipre and I currently live in ward 5 of...
Littleton, COvillagerpublishing.com

Littleton Public Schools will elect three school board members in November

The Board of Education of Littleton Public Schools Arapahoe County is now accepting nominations for election to its school board on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. At this election, three directors will be elected for one 4-year term each. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector and a resident of the school district for at least twelve consecutive months before the election.
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Maria Flores won’t seek re-election to school board

The longest-serving member of the current Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education has announced she will not be a candidate for re-election this November. Maria Flores was first elected to represent District 3 on the school board in 2009, winning by two votes in a three-way race. She was re-elected by wide margins in 2013 and 2017, and her term, like the terms of many other elected officials around the state, was extended by almost a year when New Mexico adopted the Local Elections Act that combined school board, city council and other local elections.
Baldwin County, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

School board special mask meeting set Tuesday

LOXLEY – The Baldwin County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 19 to allow parents and other residents to speak on the school system’s requirement to wear masks on county campuses, Superintendent of Education Eddie Tyler said. On July 29, Tyler ordered that all students older...
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Whitt, Lawson win school board election

The votes are in, and Andy Whitt will join Teresa Lawson on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education for the next four years. According to unofficial results, Whitt ran away with the Tullahoma municipal election, held Thursday, Aug. 5, that saw Tullahoma voters choose two members for the school board. Lawson, the incumbent, who sought her fourth consecutive term on the board, came in second to retain her seat on the board. Whitt garnered 644 total votes, including 324 early votes, 292 Election Day votes and 28 absentee. Lawson ended the election with 376 total votes, including 171 early, 174 Election Day and 31 absentee votes.
Dane County, WImadison

Jeff Weigand wins special election for open Dane County Board seat

Jeff Weigand beat out three other write-in candidates by a wide margin in a special election Tuesday for an open seat on the Dane County Board. Weigand, 33, a Marshall resident who was most recently vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions, earned 59.2% of the vote while his competitors each earned around 10%, according to preliminary results.

