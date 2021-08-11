DC's Doom Patrol Trolls Marvel Studios Movies

This weekend seems to have been a good time for anyone waiting for a glimpse of Disney and Marvel's Moon Knight with filming now underway in Budapest as one of the first leaked clips from the set has appeared online along with another possible image of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight costume, although its legitimacy is something that many fans have questioned as they have addressed some disappointment at the design. The set clip on the other hand, is unquestionably part of the production, and sees a cloaked figure on wires doing a bit of stunt work for the highly anticipated show.