Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

DC's Doom Patrol Trolls Marvel Studios Movies

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off their season three trailer premiere earlier this week, HBO Max's Doom Patrol is firing shots at the competition with a tweet that has drawn the ire of Marvel fans. Today marked the premiere of Marvel Studios new animated series What If...? on Disney+, positing game-changing questions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that change the course of history for fans of the films. Doom Patrol couldn't let the opportunity go unpassed though, tweeting out "#WhatIf y'all could make movies that weren't campy?" adding on the thinking face emoji at the end. As expected, this tweet has sparked some contentious replies.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Gomez
Person
Wynn Everett
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Matt Bomer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Parker#Disney#The Doom Patrol#Negative Man#Elasti Woman#Cyborg#Frenzy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
MoviesMovieWeb

Moon Knight Costume Fully Revealed in Set Leak from Marvel's Disney+ Series?

This weekend seems to have been a good time for anyone waiting for a glimpse of Disney and Marvel's Moon Knight with filming now underway in Budapest as one of the first leaked clips from the set has appeared online along with another possible image of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight costume, although its legitimacy is something that many fans have questioned as they have addressed some disappointment at the design. The set clip on the other hand, is unquestionably part of the production, and sees a cloaked figure on wires doing a bit of stunt work for the highly anticipated show.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Doom Patrol's Season 3 Teaser Is Quite Possibly the Strangest Thing We've Seen All Year — Get Premiere Date

HBO Max has released a teaser for Season 3 of Doom Patrol, and… y’all have fun now making heads or tails of it!. Premiering Thursday, Sept. 23 (with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases), Season 3 opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker, which leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol then finds themselves at a difficult crossroads, with each member struggling to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (played by Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission…
MoviesComicBook

Brendan Fraser's Renaissance Has Fans Celebrating Doom Patrol

On Tuesday it was announced that Brendan Fraser has joined the casts of two upcoming films, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow's Brothers. Shortly after the news broke, fans took to social media to celebrate the so-called "Brenaissance", a comeback of sorts for the actor who largely vanished from the public eye after reaching major success in the early 2000s. But while fans are ecstatic for the beloved actor to be getting renewed success, fans are celebrating what they feel started Fraser's return to prominence: Doom Patrol.
ComicsWRAL

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Cast: Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West. The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!
TV Seriesiconvsicon.com

HBO Max Releases First Look Teaser For ‘DOOM PATROL’ Season 3

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for season three of the Max Original DOOM PATROL. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max. DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved...
TV SeriesEW.com

Psychedelic Doom Patrol season 3 teaser previews the arrival of classic villains

Are you ready for more Doom Patrol? The first two seasons of the misfit superhero series (which began on the now-defunct DC Universe platform but has since moved over to HBO Max) were heavily inspired by writer Grant Morrison's psychedelic run on Doom Patrol comics in the '80s, but these DC characters have a longer lineage than that. The Doom Patrol team was originally created by Arnold Drake and Bob Haney back in 1963, and the psychedelic teaser for the upcoming season 3 of the TV adaptation looks like it will be reaching back to some classic characters.
TV Series411mania.com

Doom Patrol Season Three Trailer Online, Season Drops Next Month

HBO Max has released the trailer for the third season of Doom Patrol, which picks up right where season two left off: with the team (and the world) in a lot of trouble. The new season debuts on September 23. It stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Joivan Wade, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero and Timothy Dalton. Michelle Gomez also joins the cast this season as Madame Rouge.
Middletown, CTwesleyan.edu

Englehart ’69 Creator of Newest Marvel Movie Hero

After nearly 50 years, Steve Englehart ’69 will see one of his original Marvel characters make its big-screen debut this fall. Englehart’s creation, martial arts master Shang-Chi, is the lead character of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” starring Simu Liu, perhaps best known for his work in the Canadian comedy “Kim’s Convenience.” The film debuted Aug. 15 in Los Angeles and will be released nationwide on Sept. 3.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

DC’s Doom Patrol returns with season 3 trailer

With the third season set to drop next month, HBO Max has released an insane trailer for the DC superhero series Doom Patrol, which we have for you here…. Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel/DC Fans Blast Matt Damon For Complaining About Superhero Movies

For the most part, Matt Damon tends to be a well-regarded presence among the online community of cinema supporters, although that seems to have changed in the last couple of days after he backtracked over some potentially offensive comments made in an interview, and then proceeded to claim that superheroes and streaming are ruining cinema.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Blaze Is Reportedly Kevin Feige’s Top Choice For Ghost Rider

It’s yet to be officially confirmed, but all the signs are pointing to Ghost Rider returning to the MCU. With Blade on the way, Marvel is clearly interested in diving into the darker, supernatural side of the universe, and they couldn’t do that without tackling the Spirit of Vengeance. But the question is: which version of the skull-faced hero are they going to introduce first?
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Brendan Fraser's Facial Hair Is Just One Highlight In Doom Patrol's First Season 3 Trailer

At long last, HBO Max has released fans' first good look at how Doom Patrol will follow up on its depressing AF Season 2 finale, and it looks like things are going to get magnificently trippy when Season 3 arrives this fall. The DC Comic outcasts are sure to fall through the rabbit hole in the aftermath of their confrontation with the deadly Candlemaker, and at some point during a trip to the past seen in the trailer above, viewers will get to enjoy the further magnificence in the form of Brendan Fraser's facial hair. But there's more to it than JUST that, of course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy