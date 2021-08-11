DC's Doom Patrol Trolls Marvel Studios Movies
Fresh off their season three trailer premiere earlier this week, HBO Max's Doom Patrol is firing shots at the competition with a tweet that has drawn the ire of Marvel fans. Today marked the premiere of Marvel Studios new animated series What If...? on Disney+, positing game-changing questions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that change the course of history for fans of the films. Doom Patrol couldn't let the opportunity go unpassed though, tweeting out "#WhatIf y'all could make movies that weren't campy?" adding on the thinking face emoji at the end. As expected, this tweet has sparked some contentious replies.comicbook.com
