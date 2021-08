In the latest IPCC report, a realistic but dire situation is presented. Already, the world is experiencing some of the predictions made by the earlier reports including massive wildfires, intense heat waves, powerful storms, climate-induced migrations (by animals, plants and humans), and general weather weird-ening. And the future holds more calamities for us all. We are baked into many of the future scenarios, but the report also describes some of the changes that would be necessary to avoid further chaos. These will take a massive, coordinated, global effort, but I am still optimistic that our society is up to this grand challenge.