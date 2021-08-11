Cancel
HaiLa Technologies Inc. Receives $3 Million From Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) To Commercialize An Ultra Low Power Communication Platform For IoT Devices

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HaiLa Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor start-up based in Canada who are developing an ultra low power IoT communication platform, announces today that they are receiving a total of $3M in non dilutive financing from SDTC to continue developing a sustainable solution addressing the massive power problem in IoT devices.

SDTC's critical funding helps entrepreneurs develop and deploy cleantech innovations, promotes the development of a robust Canadian cleantech market and builds the economy for the post-pandemic future. This is how we secure a green recovery and a clean future for the next generations.

Quotes

"Canadian clean technologies have the power to transform the world. Today's investment will enable entrepreneurs at every stage to commercialize the ideas that will help Canada meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net zero by 2050. This is how we see our country's future : undeniably green."

- The Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"As we look to the future and the rapid acceleration and commercialization of climate technologies, coupled with unprecedented public and private commitments to reducing global emissions, now is the time for us to band together for this common cause and common effort. Today's investment in Canadian innovation brings us closer to a net zero."

- Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC

"Finding organizations, investors and partners that support HaiLa's vision of technology built from sustainable methodologies and better stewardship of our natural resources has been a top priority. Securing SDTC's support means so much more than the financial assistance, the Canadian sustainability ecosystem that HaiLa can now cross pollinate within is extremely valuable to continue the pursuit of impactful, purposeful technology."- Charlotte Savage, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of HaiLa

About SDTC

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) helps Canadian companies develop and deploy competitive, clean technology solutions, to help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, clean air, clean water and clean soil. By taking a cross- Canada approach, from seed to scale, and in partnership with the best peers and experts, SDTC is the global benchmark for sustainable development innovation programming.

About HaiLa Technologies Inc.Founded in 2017 in Montreal, Canada, HaiLa is a fabless semiconductor start-up developing low power communication for IoT devices over Wi-Fi solutions. HaiLa is focusing on scaling IoT sustainably by redesigning the way data is transmitted, removing the need for battery maintenance and leveraging existing infrastructures. Customers and partners are currently in the smart home & building automation space. HaiLa has also garnered interest in the industrial, agriculture, transportation and medical verticals.

SDTC News Link : https://www.sdtc.ca/en/government-of-canada-supporting-canadian-cleantech-companies-from-seed-to-scale-up/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haila-technologies-inc-receives-3-million-from-sustainable-development-technology-canada-sdtc-to-commercialize-an-ultra-low-power-communication-platform-for-iot-devices-301353584.html

SOURCE HaiLa Technologies Inc.

