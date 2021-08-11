Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $.42

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Third quarter dividend is $.42 per share, an increase of 5% versus 3Q 2020
  • Indicated dividend yield is 3.5%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 50 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.42 per share for the third quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5% versus the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

A member of Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats, Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years, a record that only ten S&P 500 companies currently exceed. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 3.5%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $48.40 per share. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt possesses one of the higher yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (LEG) - Get Report is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 138-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, 21,000 employee-partners, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, and is one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations Tarah L. Sherwood, Director of Investor Relations

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-42-301353582.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Automobile#Dividend#Carthage#Leggett Platt#Fortune S World#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:ESE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries ® (NC) - Get Report announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Foot Locker Raises Quarterly Dividend By 50 Percent

Foot Locker Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of 30 cents per share, an increase of 10 cents per share or 50 percent, which will be payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$327.05 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $327.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.55 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$471.75 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce sales of $471.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the highest is $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Leggett & Platt

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) earned $138.70 million, a 10.61% increase from the preceding quarter. Leggett & Platt also posted a total of $1.27 billion in sales, a 10.34% increase since Q1. Leggett & Platt earned $125.40 million, and sales totaled $1.15 billion in Q1.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - Get Report, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share, payable on October 20, 2021 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 5, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofFLR stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce sales of $81.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.43 million and the highest is $68.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $322.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial ReportsMyChesCo

Navient Declares Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

WILMINGTON, DE — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) recently announced that its board of directors approved a 2021 third quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company’s common stock. The third quarter 2021 dividend will be paid on September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy