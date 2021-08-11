WorldTrips Travel Insurance Launches Innovative Trip Cancellation Product

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips Travel Insurance is pleased to announce the launch of Atlas Journey™, a new comprehensive travel protection product designed for today's domestic or global traveler.

This innovative product is just the latest advancement in travel insurance from WorldTrips and offers U.S.-based travelers the opportunity to purchase a customizable travel insurance plan that includes a trip cancellation benefit of up to 100 percent of the non-refundable trip cost for covered reasons.

"We are very excited by the launch of Atlas Journey products tailored towards the needs of the travel protection customer of the future. We are also excited to announce our proprietary Global Travel Policy administrative system Beyond Travel," said WorldTrips CEO Mark Carney. "The core systems and technology for the Atlas Journey products will enable WorldTrips and our partners to access best in class customer experiences to help manage the complexities of comprehensive travel protection plans in the U.S. or abroad."

Atlas Journey is travel protection designed for U.S. residents traveling domestically and abroad. Atlas Journey Economy, Preferred, and Premier base plans include trip cancellation, trip interruption, travel delay, emergency medical coverage, emergency medical evacuation, and baggage protection in addition to 24/7 emergency travel assistance. Travelers can customize the amount of trip protection and enhance coverage with optional upgrades:

Trip Cancellation for Any Reason (CFAR) - 50% or 75% back for cancellation due to a non-covered reason (Upgrade only available on Preferred and Premier plans)

Trip Interruption for Any Reason - Interruption coverage for a non-covered reason (Only available on Premier plan)

Destination Wedding - Coverage in case destination wedding is canceled

Adventure Sports - Extends coverage to include sports such as safari, bungee jumping, hang gliding, and more

Rental Car Damage and Theft- Adds collision damage waiver, coverage for theft of rental vehicle

Security/Terrorism- Extends time frame for a covered cancellation due to a terrorist incident in a planned destination to 60 days before departure

Medical Evacuation Hospital of Choice and Increased Maximum Benefit Limit- Doubles medical evacuation coverage and offers evacuation to hospital of choice

Pet Care - Adds cancellation coverage for death/critical illness of your dog or cat; vet care if traveling with you

Primary Coverage: Baggage Damage or Loss - Doubles baggage and baggage delay coverage and makes baggage coverage primary

Vacation Rental Accommodations - Interruption coverage if rental is unclean/overbooked or keys are lost

Additional Covered Events for Academics, Sporting Events, Volunteer and Mission Programs - Adds cancellation coverage if student is required to take a test, school year is extended, or sporting event is scheduled

Travelers can visit WorldTrips.com to buy products in addition to obtaining destination-specific travel safety and security information.

WorldTrips is currently awaiting state DOI approval from the following states: New York, California, Missouri, Washington, Oregon, and Florida. Atlas Journey is not currently available in those states.

Note: Coverage varies by plan and state of residency. Please review the policy documents specific to your plan and state of residency for a full list of covered reasons, conditions, and exclusions.

Media Contact: Clay Coomer, WorldTrips press@worldtrips.com

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com .

WorldTrips Insurance Services California License #0G39708

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldtrips-travel-insurance-launches-innovative-trip-cancellation-product-301353586.html

SOURCE WorldTrips Travel Insurance