Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police

German authorities are asking 8,557 people to return to a vaccination center for replacement shots after a Red Cross nurse reportedly admitted to replacing a vial of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine with saline solution and administering the doses to patients. Authorities suspect the nurse did far more than just one vial. The nurse, who was in charge of preparing vaccine syringes in a laboratory, worked at the vaccination center near Wilhelmshaven for seven weeks in March and April. Investigators later found the nurse had shared anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown posts on social media. Heiger Scholz, who runs the Lower Saxony coronavirus task force, said in a press conference, “It is quite deceitful to sneak into a vaccination center with the intention to do something like that.”