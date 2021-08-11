Cancel
Health Services

Photos: CHI Health Good Samaritan Wellness Center reopens after remodel

By Ana Salazar
Kearney Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CHI Health Good Samaritan Wellness Center remodel is now completed. The wellness center was closed for remodeling July 19 to Aug. 8 and it reopened Monday to its members.

