Photos: CHI Health Good Samaritan Wellness Center reopens after remodel

A building where senior residents of Farmersville — and others as well — gather for refreshments, food, fun and fellowship is inching closer toward reopening. The Farmersville Senior Citizens Center, at 209 Orange Street, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago. It closed, leaving residents without a favorite gathering place. The building’s status is about to change, according to City Manager Ben White, who said the Amenities Board — the citizens committee assigned with caring for the center — is anxious to get the building reopened.