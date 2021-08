Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit is scheduled to increase from its current 23% rate of the federal credit to 30.5% later this year. The Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit was created in 2011 and has had varying rates over the last decade, including 30% in 2011 and 2012, 25% in 2013, 27.5% from 2014 to 2016, and 23% from 2017 to 2020. With the new 30.5% rate, a family with two qualifying children will receive up to $1,824 from the state, compared to $1,362 in 2020.