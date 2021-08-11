USA-IT: Curbing illegal trade in Michigan
Illegal trade takes many nefarious forms and is perpetrated by a shadowy web of criminal and terror organizations. Regardless of the commodity, criminals will traffic anything that earns a profit. This ranges from counterfeit luxury purses and apparel to illicit drugs and weapons. Transnational crime facilitated by illegal trade is a $2.2 trillion-a-year industry and has far-reaching consequences around the globe and across the United States. And Michigan is no exception.www.retailers.com
