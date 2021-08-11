A Cry for REAL Freedom: Southern Boys

Irving, Texas – A native of Irving, Texas, and an international basketball superstar, MarQuez Haynes is reaching back and giving to his community by providing a FREE back to school event on Saturday, August 14th at Macarthur High School, 3700 North Macarthur Blvd, Irving, Texas, 75062. The event begins at 12:00 pm CT to 6 pm CT with a back-to-school backpack giveaway for all school-aged children in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies. There will also be a live DJ, raffles, food trucks, prizes, bounce house, and face paint. To further help prepare students for the upcoming school year some of the city’s most talented barbers and hairstylists will be onsite providing FREE services.
