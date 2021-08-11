4 Top Infrastructure Stocks To Watch As Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

3 Trending Health Care Stocks Gaining Investors’ Attention Now. Health care remains an immensely vital industry both in the world and stock market today. As such, health care stocks would likely be in high demand as well. If anything, this would be the case now more than ever. Despite the industry’s best efforts, the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is one of, if not the most infectious viruses in human history. Just this week, five states in the U.S. hit record highs for their average number of daily coronavirus cases over the weekend. Hawaii health director, Dr. Elizabeth Char said, “We are on fire. When we have hospitals that are really worried about being able to take care of people, that’s a crisis.”