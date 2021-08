BOONE, Iowa—Fareway CEO, Reynolds W. Cramer, announced today the following executive team promotions:. “Garrett and Mike have been important members of our leadership team for many years, and we are excited to have Jake join this team,” said Reynolds W. Cramer, Fareway CEO. “They each bring specialized skills to help lead, support and execute our strategy with our officer team, department leaders and retail employees. Since becoming CEO nearly eight years ago, I’ve been dedicated to the growth and experience of our teams at all levels. Today’s announcement gives me great satisfaction in seeing this plan achieve another milestone. There is much to be excited about at Fareway, and I’m grateful to have this team assist me in leading our Fareway Family into the future.”