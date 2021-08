MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Grace is approaching the southern coast of the Dominican Republic. As of the 8 a.m. advisory Monday, Grace was about 125 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The depression was moving toward the west near 15 mph. A west to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several days. On the forecast track, Grace will pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola today and tonight, and then between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Slow...