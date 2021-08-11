GHS Agriscience teacher gains professional development certification
Joshua Krieg, agriscience educator at Goldendale High School, recently attended a one-week in-person professional development institute through Ridgewater College in Minnesota to teach the Technical Applications in Agriculture (TAA) Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) course in Goldendale’s program. Krieg was one of 15 educators from nine different states to attend this institute.www.goldendalesentinel.com
Comments / 0