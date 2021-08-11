Cancel
Klickitat County, WA

Mystery Picture: Cattlemen’s Association

Goldendale Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a lot of response to this picture. There is a strong possibility that this group is a Klickitat County Cattlemen’s Association picture. The date guesses ranged from the late ’40s to early ’60s. One reader noted that the taillight of the car on the right of the picture was from a 1955 Chevy. Though we were unable to find the actual article in our archived papers, we were able to identify all of the men pictured. Back row: OP Kreps Jr (aka Ollie, Oliver) from Laurel (Glenwood) Valley, James Jaekel, Frank Linden, Al Matsen (Bickleton), Russel Kreps (Gilmer Valley) Front Row: Lyle Woods, Quinten Jaekel (Centerville), Cal Linden (Centerville), Stanley Crocker (Centerville)

