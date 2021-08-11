Avista customer rates adjusted in August

(IID makes a change to the ECA)....The ECA is the Energy Cost Adjustment. The ECA is calculated monthly, both increasing and decreasing, from time to time, to account for fluctuations in market prices. Lately it has resulted in a higher monthly ECA rate. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors recently approved implementing a change to the Energy Cost Adjustment factor in an effort to protect customers from the currently changing energy and natural gas markets. California's power supply and fuel used to produce energy have been limited this summer, hampering IID's ability to import energy, resulting in substantially higher costs to the district during the summer months. The District says these fluctuating costs are reflected in IID's ECA , which is intended to recover the costs of purchased power and the fuel the district uses to generate electricity. To stabilize the ECA factor, Belen Valenzuela, Chief Finance Officer for the IID says the board has taken action, over the next several months, to stretch out recovery of these excess costs. Valenzuela said this was a temporary adjustment. She added that had the Board not taken the action, customers could have seen the ECA rise considerably over the next several months.