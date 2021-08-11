Michelle Priddy's Kitchen Strategies: Potato Salad

It has been so hot, Grandpa Truman went and got some bird seed for the wild turkeys. We normally don’t do that—feed the wild animals. He taught us long ago that it isn’t a good idea to allow wild animals to become dependent upon us because we won’t always be around to feed and water them. However, in times of stressed weather it is OK to help out the resident wild flock or herd—but only for a short time. Wild animals should be dependent on God, not us.