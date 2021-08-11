‘Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul’

You can have fun vaping without worrying about any side effects similar to smoking; it is that safe. It has been more than a decade since the invention of vaping. There is still a lot of debate about whether vaping is better than smoking. Vaping has been a new thing for some countries, especially its concept. Many people even see vaping as the same thing as smoking. Vapes are also known as e-cigarettes, and they are now used all over the world. Vaping is not similar to smoking at all.