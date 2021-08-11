Donna Brost

Donna Marjorie Brost, 92, passed away in The Dalles, Oregon on July 17, 2021. She was born in Toppenish, Washington to Bird Frances (Siepen) and Charles M. Henle on November 1, 1928. Donna married Walter Brost in Toppenish on July 1, 1949. She worked in Hood River, Oregon, as the manager at Key Bank and later worked for KC Pharmacy in Goldendale. Mrs. Brost was a member of the Red Hat Society, AB Ladies, and the United Methodist Church. She liked to ski and play tennis and golf. Donna loved to travel, especially on cruise ships, shopping on QVC and spending time with her granddaughter and great grandchildren.