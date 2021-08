“We call it partner brewing because we think about it very differently.”. “We make beer for other breweries, that’s our core business.”. I had wanted to speak with Dorchester Brewing Co. Co-Founder and CEO Matt Malloy about some of the gems they have polished for various other beer makers, but I didn’t know that he would voluntarily jump on the topic. After all, the Boston brewery and destination have a lot of remarkable things popping on their own imprint, from expanded distribution, to a gorgeous new taproom with a food service partner, to wines and seltzers which also bear the Dot Brewing label [plus some of the sweetest merch around].