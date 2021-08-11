Cancel
Isaiah Thomas breaks down after 81-point performance in Seattle Pro-Am: ‘They gave up on me’

By Aron Yohannes
Isaiah Thomas’ basketball career has been a rollercoaster. He was selected with the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. The first four years of his career were for teams in turmoil at the time (Sacramento and Phoenix). And then we he finally latched on to a good situation in Boston and became a two-time All-Star, they shipped him out of town and Thomas went down a spiraling path of injuries and short-term contracts in the league.

