Miami, FL

No Swim Advisory For Portions Of NE Miami-Dade

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A no swim advisory has been posted for an area of northeast Miami-Dade after a sewage line break.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said an 18-inch wastewater pipe broke at 7900 Island Boulevard. The pipe break resulted in an unpermitted discharge to Little Maule Lake and surrounding surface waters.

Based on previous breaks in this area, it is advised that the public avoids contact with the water in the following areas: Northeast 183rd Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the south, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east. Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.

The no swim advisory also warns people to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.

